LISTEN: Flu season among state’s worst say local experts

HARWICH – Local health experts say that this year’s flu season is one of the worst on record—and isn’t even half over yet.

Senior Medical Director at Outer Cape Health Services Andrew Chin says they’ve already cleared the 25 year high, so they’re continuing to push for vaccinations, if only to help reduce spread to those at risk.

“Even in the apst week in Massachusetts, we’ve seen a percentile of 7.6 percent of outpatient visits for influenza-like symptoms. Now it’s up all the way to almost 12% in the past week so we’re seeing that number go up. And obviously there’s a lot of season still ahead of us,” said Chi.

This year’s surge in flu cases is primarily due to Influenza A, which has shown to be very contagious.