You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: Flu season among state’s worst say local experts

LISTEN: Flu season among state’s worst say local experts

January 9, 2026

HARWICH – Local health experts say that this year’s flu season is one of the worst on record—and isn’t even half over yet. 

Senior Medical Director at Outer Cape Health Services Andrew Chin says they’ve already cleared the 25 year high, so they’re continuing to push for vaccinations, if only to help reduce spread to those at risk. 

“Even in the apst week in Massachusetts, we’ve seen a percentile of 7.6 percent of outpatient visits for influenza-like  symptoms.  Now it’s up all the way to almost 12% in the past week so we’re seeing that number go up. And obviously there’s a lot of season still ahead of us,” said Chi. 

This year’s surge in flu cases is primarily due to Influenza A, which has shown to be very contagious.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 