LISTEN: Hyannis Youth & Community Center Hosting Job Fair for Young Workers Wednesday

The Hyannis Youth & Community Center (HYCC) will host a youth job fair tomorrow from 2:30 to 4:30 pm for those aged 14 to 18.

Assistant Recreation Director for the Town of Barnstable and Adult Advisor for the Barnstable Youth Commission George Noonan said the event will feature locally-based businesses with on hand applications, ready to interview and with the potential to hire on the spot.

He added that the event is a useful experience builder for job seeking and networking even for those who ultimately don’t land a job through the fair.

“To me, walking through the door, walking around, putting yourself out there, and putting your hand out there and saying ‘hi I’m so-and-so and I’m interested in the job at Katy’s Ice Cream,’ that takes a lot,” said Noonan.

Member of HYCC and the subcommittee responsible for the event Welmer De Oliveira said the event is geared towards a more casual atmosphere where youths can have the support of their friends and look through job offerings according to their interests.

“They really are going to be the ones choosing where they want to go basically. From their past background experience with what jobs they worked with before. Really the kids have the freedom to go where they want to be working,” said De Oliveira.

MASSHIRE Cape and Islands Career Center has partnered with the Youth Commission to greet students a the door as well as help them identify suitable jobs.

More on the annual event, including transportation and the adults lounge, can be found here.