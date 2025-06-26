LISTEN: Mass Ready Act, regional composting and immigration with Barnstable County officials

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Between the finalized Fair Share Budget and recently filed Mass Ready Act, the Cape and Islands region is seeing a lot of money for transit, water quality and more.

Barnstable County Commissioner Mark Forest says it’s a big win, with many projects in the pipeline for environmental and housing improvements. He adds it dovetails with more shared composting resources coming to Joint Base Cape Cod and efforts to tackle the housing crisis.

He also discusses the county’s recent push back against a “sanctuary jurisdiction” designation by the federal government, and the Cape’s recent trend towards more shared regionalization of services and infrastructure.