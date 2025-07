Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Gateway Airport has its next airport manager. Michael Nelson has been unanimously chosen by the board to lead the airport after serving as the interim manager since April.

He has more than 30 years of experience in air traffic control and operations between Logan International Airport and Otis Air National Guard Base.

Nelson will immediately assume responsibility for daily operations, including regulatory compliance and community relations.