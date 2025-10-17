LISTEN: Navigating Medicare can be tough, but local officials here to help for open enrollment

BARNSTABLE – Open enrollment for Medicare begins this week, and local officials are highlighting tools to help older residents.

Kristina Whiton-O’Brien, Program Manager of Barnstable County’s health insurance counseling service SHINE (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone), says they are happy to answer questions about the enrollment process for free, including over the phone or through e-mail, but added there are robust services online from the state as well.

She says on medicare.gov , users can put in their prescriptions can get full lists of monthly costs and where to get the lowest costs.

She adds that they are also willing to answer questions at [email protected]