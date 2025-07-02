You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: New Boys and Girls Club teen center coming to Cape Cod

LISTEN: New Boys and Girls Club teen center coming to Cape Cod

July 2, 2025

The Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod is launching a new center for teens. 

President of the Board of Directors Jim Kiley says the group has been underserved and they want to offer a place for teens to connect with each other as well as a mental health professional. 

The center will include study space with computer access, a fully stocked cafe area, a half-gymnasium, and plenty of social space to generally hang out with friends. 

Plans also call for a workout center with exercise machines. 

 

Renderings of the teen center below courtesy of the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod:

