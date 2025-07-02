LISTEN: New Boys and Girls Club teen center coming to Cape Cod

The Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod is launching a new center for teens.
President of the Board of Directors Jim Kiley says the group has been underserved and they want to offer a place for teens to connect with each other as well as a mental health professional.
The center will include study space with computer access, a fully stocked cafe area, a half-gymnasium, and plenty of social space to generally hang out with friends.
Plans also call for a workout center with exercise machines.
Renderings of the teen center below courtesy of the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod: