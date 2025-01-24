You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: “Passport to Rome” Concert with Music Director Candidate Darko Butorac

January 24, 2025

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony’s next concert in its ongoing world-spanning programming brings it to Italy for “Passport to Rome,” guest conducted by music director candidate Darko Butorac. 

The show will feature classical music, ballet, opera and more with several famous Italian composers like Antonio Vivaldi.  

As a candidate for the music director role, Butorac brings with him 7 years of experience as director for the Ashville Symphony, with further experience with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra in Florida. 

He has performed with symphonies in the Americas as well as Europe and China. 

More on the show, including guest artists, can be found here. More on Butorac can be found here.

 

