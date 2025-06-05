You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: Quahog Day summer forecasts, booming business on Cape with Chamber of Commerce

LISTEN: Quahog Day summer forecasts, booming business on Cape with Chamber of Commerce

June 5, 2025

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its 17th annual Quahog Day, featuring the region’s own Punxsutawney Phil-esque weather forecasting mascot; Doug the Quahog. 

Chamber CEO Paul Niedzwiecki says it’s a day of fun as they cut the ribbon on Cape Cod’s summer season at the Blue Water Resort in Yarmouth from 4 to 6 pm June 20th. 

Niedzwiecki also gives an update on business forecasts for the summer as reservations fill in. He says Memorial Day weekend saw a strong start for visitors, with empty short-term rentals filling quickly now that warmer weather has arrived. 

