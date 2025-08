Click to print (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – Registration is open now for Habitat for Humanity Cape Cod’s Ride for Homes event, presented by KAM Appliances.

Habitat’s Tara Cronin and KAM Appliance’s Michelle Meagre join Sunday Journal to talk about how the event helps raise money for affordable housing on Cape Cod.

Participants can walk, run or ride on Sunday, September 14.