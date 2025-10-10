LISTEN: Sandwich cuts ribbon on new senior housing at former school

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – Sandwich has cut the ribbon on new housing development for seniors that has gone up at the former Henry T. Wing school site.

Assistant Town Manager Heather Harper joins Sunday Journal to outline the project and how it is a model for future diverse housing options Cape-wide.

The school was originally built in 1927, with the project to put in a 62 and up community beginning in 2022.

The ribbon cutting at the newly named Henry T. Wing Residences was 10 am Thursday and featured local leaders including Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Dylan Fernandes and 5th Barnstable District State Representative Steven Xiarhos.