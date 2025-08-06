LISTEN: Sandwich selling Town Hall Annex, but what can it become?

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – Sandwich is currently seeking public proposals regarding the sale, purchase, and future use of the former Town Hall Annex, a 3,000+ square foot property in the heart of historic Sandwich.

Assistant town manager Heather Harper says they hope to see the property become a community tentpole location.

“Something like a mercantile with a sandwich shop. It could be a hardware store. A taqueria with a small tequila bar there’s an unusual liquor license that comes with a property,” said Harper.

The Town’s preference is to sell the premises for sustained commercial or residential activity.

More information on the request for proposals, as well as pictures of the site, can be found on the official website by the town.