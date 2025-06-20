You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: State Inspector General expands fraud outreach on Cape Cod, advises town leads as wastewater projects gear up

June 20, 2025

BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Inspector General says that he has concerns about the decades-long wastewater projects planned by Cape towns.

Inspector General Jeffrey Shapiro was just on Cape recently to raise awareness about public reporting and he says preserving institutional knowledge and keeping good records will be vital to ensuring the projects get completed on time, on budget, and legally even as staff changes over the years. 

Among his outreach efforts has also been ongoing conversations with town leaders across Cape on management, especially with other big-ticket items like housing projects on town lands looming.

Fraud, waste or abuse of public funds and property can be reported to [email protected] or 1 (800) 322 1323.

More information on the office can be found here

Inspector General Jeffrey Shapiro

