LISTEN: State Lawmakers Extending Remote Options for Gov. Meetings

HYANNIS – Remote meetings for towns and other government agencies could stick around a while longer.

State officials indicated they will extend the Open Meeting Law rules allowing virtual public meetings and remote access options for residents through June of 2027.

Barnstable County Commissioner and Wellfleet Select Board member Sheila Lyons said it’s been a game changer for civic involvement.

Advocates like the League of Women Voters said the hybrid options open up more public conversations on community issues and are pushing to see the state adopt the changes permanently.