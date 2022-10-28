Listen: Steamship Authority Representative Talks Rate Hikes

FALMOUTH – Representatives for the Steamship Authority said that recently approved rate hikes are the result of the same economic challenges being felt at all segments of the supply chain nationwide—particularly fuel.

Communications Director Sean Driscoll said they have been feeling the higher cost of diesel for months, but ongoing construction projects and general maintenance are seeing cost increases too.

“Everything costs us more just like it costs everybody more. And when we have to send five of our vessels in the drydock every year—we’re projecting those out 18 months ahead of schedule so it can be hard to determine what the actual need will be, but we’re budgeting almost five million dollars to do five vessels next year,” said Driscoll.

“Then repairs to our terminals is another $4 million. And that’s up 44% on that one.”

Driscoll said passengers will see a 50 cent increase for trips to Martha’s Vineyard and a dollar increase on the Nantucket route.

Standard fair vehicles will go up between $5 and $7 on the Vineyard Route, and between $11 and $17 on the Nantucket route.

