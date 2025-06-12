LISTEN: “To the Sea” — James Blachly guest conducts for ocean-themed Cape Symphony concert

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Grammy-winning conductor James Blachly is joining the Cape Symphony as guest conductor for “To the Sea,” celebrating the connection between artists and the ocean for their masterpiece program.

Blachly says it’s one of the largest concerts the Cape Symphony has put on since the COVID pandemic, featuring a full-force ensemble.

Guests artists include vocalist Dr. Lisa Graham, Soprano Sonja Tengblad and Baritone Bradford Gleim. It will also feature the Metropolitan Chorale of Brookline.

Showtimes and more for the concerts June 14 and 15 can be found on the Cape Symphony’s official website.

Blachly is also in the running for the Music Director role at the Cape Symphony, and will be giving a Q&A before each show. More on Blachly can be found here.