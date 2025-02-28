You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: Trauma Verification, First Off-Cape Location, and More with Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Michael Lauf

February 28, 2025

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare (CCHC) has received its trauma center verification. President and CEO Michael Lauf says it was a long road, but the verification is just one of many ways they’re upgrading and expanding in 2025 to better serve the region. 

Among their plans is a new urgent care facility for The Pinehills, marking the provider’s first off-Cape location. He says it’s patterned on their successful seasonal urgent care facilities, such as the one recently opened in Orleans. 

He also discusses on this week’s Sunday Journal more about how the one-dollar lease with Gosnold’s addiction treatment center came to be, and CCHC’s plans for the property and more behavioral health services now that they’ve elected not to renew the lease.

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


