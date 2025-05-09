You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: What are Cape Cod’s Most Expensive and Most Affordable Towns? Realtors Examine Amid Housing Crisis

LISTEN: What are Cape Cod’s Most Expensive and Most Affordable Towns? Realtors Examine Amid Housing Crisis

May 9, 2025

Why is Chatham homes the hottest in the real estate market for Cape Cod? What makes Yarmouth more affordable?

Is the region in a housing bubble? Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors’ new CEO Betsy Hanson, President Todd Machnik, and President-Elect Steve Seaver join Sunday Journal this week to examine the trends for each reason across the Cape.

From the new Seasonal Communities designation opening up funds to towns for housing, the possibility of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU’s) and other subdivisions coming, and more, the market has changed greatly for a post-COVID Cape Cod. 

Check out your how expensive your town is to own or rent and follow along with the conservation below:

 

