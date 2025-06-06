You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: World Ocean Day this Sunday with Center for Coastal Studies

LISTEN: World Ocean Day this Sunday with Center for Coastal Studies

June 6, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – This Sunday is World Ocean Day, and the Center for Coastal Studies has several beach cleanups and other activities to celebrate.

Marine Debris and Plastics Program Laura Ludwig joins Sunday Journal to talk about the cleanups, as well as more about the Outer Cape research institution.

From entanglement rescues for whales to critical studies on sharks, she says the Center has been working hard to bridge the gap between humans and the creature that call the Cape coasts home. 

All events are held in Provincetown on Sunday, June 8, 2025, World Ocean Day:

1: Time:  8am-12pm Adventure Cleanup at Wood End (breakwater)

2: Time: 11am-1pm Herring Cove cleanup with Friends of CCNS

3: Time: 1pm-4pm Trash Tally at location TBA

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 