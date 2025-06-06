LISTEN: World Ocean Day this Sunday with Center for Coastal Studies

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

PROVINCETOWN – This Sunday is World Ocean Day, and the Center for Coastal Studies has several beach cleanups and other activities to celebrate.

Marine Debris and Plastics Program Laura Ludwig joins Sunday Journal to talk about the cleanups, as well as more about the Outer Cape research institution.

From entanglement rescues for whales to critical studies on sharks, she says the Center has been working hard to bridge the gap between humans and the creature that call the Cape coasts home.

All events are held in Provincetown on Sunday, June 8, 2025, World Ocean Day:

1: Time: 8am-12pm Adventure Cleanup at Wood End (breakwater)

2: Time: 11am-1pm Herring Cove cleanup with Friends of CCNS

3: Time: 1pm-4pm Trash Tally at location TBA