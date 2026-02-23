Live blog: Continuing coverage of the major Nor’easter on Cape Cod

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

(HYANNIS) – A strong Nor’easter was pounding Cape Cod and the Islands Monday with blizzard-like conditions that included heavy snow and high winds that brought down trees and utility lines.

The National Weather Service was predicting that snowfall totals could range between 12 and 20 inches across the Cape, with higher amounts possible in some isolated areas. A State of Emergency had been declared in Massachusetts by Gov. Maura Healey on Sunday.

The snow was falling at over two inches an hour early Monday morning and was expected to continue for several hours.

Multiple reports of downed utility lines and trees. In Harwich, a large tree was reported down in the Kildee Hill area impacting power and large tree was down in the area of Route 28 and Sisson Road. Queen Anne Road at Main St. was reported to be impassable after a tree fell in the area.

At the Sav-On gas station in Harwich, there were reports that the roof above the gas pumps had torn off.

The Barnstable County Emergency Regional Planning Committee announced that shelters were open across Cape Cod. Open Regional Emergency Shelters: • Nauset Regional High School – 100 Cable Road, Eastham • Barnstable Intermediate School – 895 Falmouth Road, Hyannis

Shelter map & updates: https://www.capecod.gov/shelters

Barnstable County remains in the peak impact period of this storm. Travel is dangerous. Please stay home unless leaving is necessary for your safety.

Regional shelters are open for residents who cannot safely remain at home due to power outages, lack of heat, medical needs requiring electricity, or unsafe conditions.

If you must go to a shelter: • Bring medications and essential personal items • Bring necessary medical equipment • Bring supplies for children and pets • Caregivers should accompany those they assist

The Town of Barnstable was reporting several downed trees and lines and scattered outages.