Live Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Shows to Return

COTUIT – Live performances put on by the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival will return this August.

The 42nd season of the festival’s performances comes after a year of live shows being put on hold due to the pandemic.

In recognition of the Cape Cod community, the festival’s first show will be themed as a ode to those who have continued to support the local arts scene. That show will begin a stretch of nine concerts over the course of two weeks.

“In Celebration of Our Audience” will be held at the Cotuit Center for the Arts on August 3. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival’s website by clicking here.