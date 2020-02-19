You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Lobster Blood Could Play Role in New Drugs

Lobster Blood Could Play Role in New Drugs

February 19, 2020

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine company thinks lobster blood can play a role in new drugs.

The company, Lobster Unlimited of Orono, is investigating whether lobster blood can be used as a potential weapon against viruses and cancer, and representatives say results are promising.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued the company a patent in late October related to its work, which would use the crustaceans for a purpose far removed from dousing them in butter.

The company, headed by a longtime lobster scientist Robert Bayer, proposes to use compounds derived from lobsters’ circulatory fluid to improve human health.

Bayer wants to partner with a drug company. The path to approval will be a long one. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 