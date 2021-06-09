Lobster Lovers Feeling the Pinch as Summer Nears

PORTLAND, MAINE (AP) – Summer weather has arrived, and New England tourists who are hungry for a lobster roll or a whole cooked lobster are going to have to pay up.

Lobster is more expensive than usual this season due to a limited supply, high demand, and the reopening of the economy as the nation moves past the coronavirus pandemic.

Some Maine retailers charged about $17 or $18 per pound for live lobster in May, which was about twice the price a year ago. Prices are lingering around $13 or $14 this month.

By Patrick Whittle, Associated Press