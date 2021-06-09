You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Lobster Lovers Feeling the Pinch as Summer Nears

Lobster Lovers Feeling the Pinch as Summer Nears

June 9, 2021

PORTLAND, MAINE (AP) – Summer weather has arrived, and New England tourists who are hungry for a lobster roll or a whole cooked lobster are going to have to pay up.

Lobster is more expensive than usual this season due to a limited supply, high demand, and the reopening of the economy as the nation moves past the coronavirus pandemic.

Some Maine retailers charged about $17 or $18 per pound for live lobster in May, which was about twice the price a year ago. Prices are lingering around $13 or $14 this month.

By Patrick Whittle, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 