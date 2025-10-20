Local agriculture and aquaculture organizations receive state funding boost

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

CAPE & ISLANDS – State officials have announced over $22 million in grants supporting food security and supply chains throughout Massachusetts, including over $1.5 million for farmers and seafood producers in the Cape and Islands.

The funds come through the Food Security Infrastructure Grant program via the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR), which seeks to support in-state food production through local investment.

Regional organizations receiving grant funds includes All in Fisheries, the Aquacultural Research Corporation, the Barnstable Seafood Company, Chatham Fishing Adventures, F/V Ruth & Gail, Halls Cape Cod Cranberries, Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group, and the Lower Cape Outreach Council.

The largest local grant went to the Island Grown Initiative in Vineyard Haven, which operates a food pantry and extensive sustainable agriculture in Martha’s Vineyard.

“Farmers and food system entities have utilized their awards to fund projects that have renovated aging infrastructure to better position themselves to modernize and increase their growing and distribution capacity,” said MDAR Secretary Ashley Randle.

“When our growers are able to produce more food and find innovative ways to distribute that food,” she said, “we all benefit by having more local options which makes us rely less on outside food sources.”