Local Cancer Non-Profit Names New CEO

HYANNIS – The Cape Wellness Collaborative recently named Abigail Field as their new CEO, succeeding founder Sarah Swain who ran the organization from its inception in 2014.

The CWC provides free integrative wellness therapies to those facing cancer on the Cape Cod & Islands.

“I am very lucky to inherit a culture of sincere compassion and respect and empathy, the organization has a wonderful culture and an incredible community of enthusiastic support,” said Field.

“My transition into the organization as CEO has just been nothing short of delightful and a lot of fun.”

Field was previously associate director of Pleasant Bay Community Boating, another Cape non-profit.

Programs offered by the CWC include the Wellness Card program which provides clients with $250 to use with vetted wellness professionals such as acupuncturists, as well as newer programs such as the Wellness Eats program which has provided over 3,500 meals to clients and caregivers.

Moving forward the organization is aiming to extend outreach efforts to residents of the upper cape by increasing their relationship with local cancer centers and hospitals.

“It’s our primary form of outreach, our most critical way of reaching people who do need our services,” said Field.

“We’re not looking to cure cancer, we’re looking to take care of the person and to make them more comfortable while they are undergoing cancer treatment.”

Upcoming fundraising and outreach events include Dancing with the Docs and the Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival.

To learn more about CWC, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter