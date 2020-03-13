Local Catholic Schools to Offer Direct Special Education Services

HYANNIS – Beginning in the fall, St. John Paul II High School, St. Francis Xavier Preparatory School and St. Margaret Primary School will offer full-time direct special education services.

Currently, 11 percent of students at the schools have learning differences and will be assisted by the new program.

“Catholic schools are special places that should be open to all types of learners,” said school president Christopher Keavy. “With small class sizes and kind, flexible teachers, we do an excellent job making accommodations.”

The initiative joins broader efforts by faith-based schools to increase access to special education services.

The schools support Project Access, which is a coalition of faith-based non-public schools whose mission is to advocate for public resources to support non-public school students, such as special education services.

This coalition will also ensure that non-public students in Massachusetts access the state and federal programs to which they are entitled even though their parents choose to send their children to non-public schools.

“Special education services will have a profound impact on the success and achievement of students with learning differences,” said Elizabeth Hutchison, St. Margaret Principal. St. John Paul II.

“The additional support will provide students with the tools needed to be successful and to reach their full academic potential.”

Principal Mona Lisa Valentino and St. Francis Xavier Principal Beth Kelley agree.

“We are excited to provide this new resource for our students, which is rooted in the spirit of our mission to serve all God’s children,” they said.

St. Margaret Primary School (PS-4), St. Francis Xavier Preparatory School (5-8), and St. John Paul II High School form one PS-12 Cape Catholic school serving Cape Cod, Canal region, and South Shore families.