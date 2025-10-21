Local delegation asserts Canal Bridge project will go forward despite federal uncertainty

BOURNE – Local lawmakers on both side of the aisle say they are going to push forward with the Cape Cod Canal Bridges replacement project despite uncertainties about federal funding.

The Trump Administration announced a freeze on $11 billion in US Army Corps of Engineers projects citing the government shutdown, potentially impacting at least $350,000 the Corps set aside for the bridges.

Democrat Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Dylan Fernandes says any delays could cripple the region, with the aging bridges being the only way on and off the Cape.

“It is deeply concerning that this lawless Trump Administration, which has cut healthcare and food benefits for three hundred thousand Massachusetts residents to pay for tax cuts for the rich, is now attempting to steal funds dedicated to the Cape Bridge project,” said Fernandes.

“Trump and Congressional Republicans couldn’t care less about the lives of Cape and Islanders, and this cut could do irreparable damage to our region. This action by the Trump Administration threatens to close the Cape bridges, and we are going to fight back to ensure Cape and islanders have safe and reliable transportation access.”

Republican Fifth Barnstable District State Rep. Steven Xiarhos says he’s committed to seeing the bridges rebuilt and securing federal funding.

“These two bridges are essential for transportation, public safety, and the economic vitality of the Cape,” said Xiarhos.

“I remain fully committed to seeing them rebuilt and securing the federal funding necessary to get the work done. Today, I sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers asking them to reaffirm their commitment to these projects and ensure federal funds are provided.”

No official notice of any changes has been received by the Army Corps of Engineers and Gov. Maura Healey has asserted that the project is still moving forward.