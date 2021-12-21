Local Diaper Bank Perseveres Through Pandemic Demand Increase

HYANNIS – A bill is currently on its way to the Massachusetts House of Representatives that, if approved, would launch a pilot program to provide diapers to those that are financially struggling to take care of their babies.

The Cape and Islands’ only diaper bank, A Baby Center, has seen a huge increase in demands for their services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and is very much in-favor of this legislation.

Due to economic struggles, such as job loss, brought on by the pandemic, A Baby Center has seen a major increase in clients even with their reduced operations.

Nevertheless, the organization has doubled the amount of diapers that they’re sending to clients each month even with a lack of volunteers.

“Infants need diapers, it’s like people need air,” explained the director of A Baby Center Robin Hayward, “an unhappy, unhealthy baby when it comes to diapering is just not acceptable.”