Local Fire Officials Say Start Planning for Christmas Tree Disposal

BREWSTER – As the holiday season draws to a close, local fire officials say that it’s time to start planning how to dispose of that Christmas tree.

Brewster Fire Department Fire Prevention Office Phillip Burt said that even with frequent watering, Christmas trees will dry out around this time and become a fire hazard, and plans should be made now to dispose of them.

“Really get it down as soon as you can once you get into after the holiday season, and it’s really based on each local community on how to best dispose of a tree,” said Burt.

There are local disposal options available through towns, with some green options like Falmouth, which plans to reuse the wood for its public chip pile.

“For something like that, I’d check with your local Natural Resource Department. They might have some suggestions for where you can go, or check with your local fire department to see what their suggestion is,”

In towns like Yarmouth, those with proof of residency can dispose of their tree for free at the local disposal area.

For a $15 fee—or $30 for non-customers—Nauset Disposal will pick-up Christmas trees on January 3 for Harwich, Chatham, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham and Wellfleet, and on January 4 for Sandwich, Mashpee, Barnstable, Yarmouth and Dennis.

Trees must be stripped of all decorations and lights before disposal.