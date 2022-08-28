You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local Hospital Earns Recognition for Stroke Care

August 28, 2022

Tobey Hospital in Wareham.

WAREHAM – A local hospital earned national recognition for its advanced stroke care.

Tobey Hospital in Wareham earned a Get with the Guidelines Award from the American Heart Association.

“We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association, verifying our commitment to providing excellent stroke care in the region,” Southcoast Health’s President and CEO Dr. Ray Kruger said.

Healthcare facilities that get the award have treated patients with at least an 85% compliance to core standard levels of the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association for two consecutive years.

Tobey was also recognized by the state’s Department of Public Health for its stroke care as well as earning the Modified Rankin Scale Award.

The scale is used by medical professionals to gauge an individual’s recovery after a stroke.  

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

