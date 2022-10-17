Local Hospital in Urgent Need of Certain Blood Type

HYANNIS – Local healthcare officials said that Cape Cod Hospital’s Blood Bank is in urgent need of donors who have O negative blood.

“Type O negative is the universal blood type, meaning that anyone can receive your blood and it can be used in transfusions for any other blood type. It is routinely in short supply and in high demand by hospitals for emergency transfusions,” Senior Blood Donor Recruiter Jonathan DeCoste said.

People who have O negative blood can make donations at an upcoming blood drive.

The following list was provided by Cape Cod Healthcare:

October 17: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Clark-Haddad American Legion Post 188, 20 Main St., Sandwich

October 18: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., John Wesley United Methodist Church, 270 Gifford St., Falmouth

October 20: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Brewster Police Department, 631 Harwich Road, Brewster

October 21: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Orleans Police Department, 99 Eldredge Park Way, Orleans

October 24: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Christ the King Church, 3 Jobs Fishing Road, Mashpee

October 26: 10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Bass River Rod & Gun Club, 621 Route 6A, Yarmouth Port

October 27: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., YMCA Cape Cod, 2245 Iyannough Road, W. Barnstable

Additionally, people can also make appointments at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter