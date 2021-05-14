Local Houses of Worship Receive State Grants for Safety

BOSTON – A group of local faith organizations and houses of worship recently received state funding to be used for enhanced safety and security.

Governor Charlie Baker said that the $950,000 in total state funding being distributed to 53 organizations and houses of worship across Massachusetts is vital to ensure that residents can safety practice religious customs and worship, and to protect them from the increased risk of potential violence.

Organizations and sites in Dennis, East Orleans, Hyannis, Orleans, and Wareham all received funding from the state government. Below is a full list, from state officials, detailing grants given to local faith-based centers:

-Dennis Union Church in Dennis, $11,382

-The Federated Church of Orleans in East Orleans, $8,885

-Cape Cod Synagogue in Hyannis, $11,032.20

-Faith Assembly of God in Hyannis, $15,000

-Cape Cod Shabad Lubavitch in Hyannis, $22,626.96

-The Community of Jesus, Inc. in Orleans, $12,520

-Church of the Good Shepherd in Wareham, $26,750