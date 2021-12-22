You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local Housing Non-Profit Receives $25,000 Grant

Local Housing Non-Profit Receives $25,000 Grant

December 22, 2021

 

HYANNIS – A grant of $25,000 has been given to Champ Homes by the Yawkey Foundation.

Champ Homes is a non-profit which provides housing and support to Cape residents that are homeless or near homeless.

The grant will be going towards the non-profit’s Your and Young Adult (YYA) Group, a part of their Transitional Housing Assistance Program.

Fourteen members of the youth and young adult program have been assisted since YYA commenced in 2019.

The organization not only provides Cape residents with housing, but also runs programs to help these individuals find jobs, further education, and more.

Over 3,000 people total have been served by Champ Homes since their opening 30 years ago.

Many those assisted by the organization in the past two years have transitioned to long-term housing.

­­­“In 2020 we actually had 72% of our folks… move on to long-term sustainable housing, and in 2021 with a couple weeks left, we are right at that 70% threshold again,” Executive Director of Champ Homes Adam Burnett said in a recent interview.

