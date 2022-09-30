Local Lawmakers Secure State Funds for Children’s Cove

HYANNIS – Cape Cod lawmakers spearheaded efforts to secure consistent state funding for child advocacy centers including local organization Children’s Cove.

The Barnstable County Commissioners recently authorized two grant agreements that will see Children’s Cove receive $200,000 of annual state funds.

CACs had previously relied on state funds that were not evenly distributed. However, Cape and Islands District State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro) led legislative efforts to streamline funding for centers throughout Massachusetts.

The consolidated funds are administered by the Massachusetts Children’s Alliance and the state’s Department of Public Health.

Cyr said centers like Children’s Cove need to have stable funding.

“Consistent, stable funding is necessary to allow this vital institution to continue their comprehensive, specialized services to victims of abuse for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Director of Children’s Cove Stacy Gallagher said the grants will support staff who provide services to victims.

Gallagher thanked the Cape Cod and Islands delegation for working with Children’s Cove and said it took years to secure this funding.

“Because of this change, we will be able to continue empowering survivors, promoting healthy outcomes, and helping to mitigate the stigma of child abuse,” she said.

Visit Children’s Cove’s website to learn more.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter