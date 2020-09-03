AAA Anticipates Busy Labor Day Weekend

HYANNIS – With the Labor Day weekend approaching, AAA is expecting that many people within the Bay State will be traveling.

Mary Maguire with AAA recently spoke with Wendy Northcross of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce.

Maguire’s major takeaways were that Cape Cod lodging reservations have seen an influx for the upcoming long weekend as well as other weekends in September.

Some of that, she believes, could have to do with the shifting in schedules and routines for students of all ages.

“I think it certainly bodes well given the weather; we’ve got a great forecast for Labor Day weekend,” Maguire said.

“So, I think you’ll see some healthy numbers out there on Cape Cod.”

The holiday weekend approaches as the region has seen increases in vehicles on the roads, Maguire added.

“Is it what it was last summer? No, it’s not, and yet we do see traffic coming back,” she continued.

AAA research shows that while the area has seen roughly a 5% to 15% drop in drivers compared to the same time last year, numbers are continuing to rise while Massachusetts drivers become more comfortable with traveling within the state.