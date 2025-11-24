Access restricted to town landing in Chatham after deficiencies discovered

CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham has announced temporary vehicle access restrictions at the Barn Hill Road Town Landing following a recent structural inspection.

The bulkhead area was checked and officials found extensive corrosion, significant section loss and a failing wale system which led them to conclude the bulkhead can no-longer safely support vehicles or other loads within ten feet of the wall.

The Town is moving forward with the engineering and permitting needed for a full bulkhead replacement and is also evaluating short-term stabilization measures that should allow limited vehicular access to resume safely.

“We understand the importance of this landing to our community and are committed to restoring safe access as quickly as possible,” said Greg Berman, Director of Natural Resources. “Public safety is our top priority, and we appreciate the community’s patience as we work through this process.”