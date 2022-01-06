As Cases Surge, Barnstable County Officials Urge Caution

HYANNIS – As COVID cases rise across the region, Barnstable County officials have issued a statement advising residents to wear masks and take other precautions to protect themselves and others from the virus.

The advisory comes as test clinics by the county’s Health Department shows a percent positivity rate of 20 percent. The figure is on-par with the latest statewide 7-day positivity rate of about 22 percent.

The full statement can be found below.