Barnstable County Delegates hear from committee about possible changes to local government structure

July 21, 2025

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates are considering possible structural changes to the county government.

The Barnstable County Charter Review Committee recently voted to explore a draft ordinance that could alter the composition, mode of election, and term lengths for both the Assembly and the Board of Regional Commissioners.

Several Delegates noted that no specific structural model was proposed, and emphasized the importance of preserving town-level representation.

Mashpee Delegate Michaela Wyman-Colombo, vice chair of the Charter Review Committee, emphasized that the current effort is exploratory and that no final structure has been endorsed. “We are not asking the Assembly to adopt any changes—only to consider allowing us to continue the process,” she said.

Support for any such changes would be necessary from both the Delegates and Commissioners, as well as the Massachusetts Legislature, before gaining further approval by voters. 

The Charter Review Committee will consider the feedback it received at the July 16th meeting, and will provide updates to the Assembly in the coming months. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


