Barnstable Residents Encouraged To Give Opinions On Wind Energy

BARNSTABLE – Graduate students from MIT Renewable Energy Facility Siting Clinic want to hear from Barnstable community members about their views on offshore wind power.

MIT says the goal is to understand the full spectrum of perspectives, and suggest to the town what a more-inclusive planning process could look like. The clinic recognizes that there are diverse views about offshore wind power being developed near Barnstable’s seven villages.

Craigville Beach and Dowses Beach were proposed to have landing cables installed for Avangrid’s New England Wind 1 and 2. However, New England Wind postponed an agreement to sign with utilities in January after Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second presidential term. Trump had been critical of the offshore wind industry and put a pause on new leases.

MIT is holding weekly sessions, Friday afternoons, on Zoom. A registration link is available by clicking here.

The Institute stressed that their team has no political interest in the outcome of any proposed project. The Renewable Energy Clinic is a public service center in their Department of Urban Studies and Planning.