Behavioral Health Network holding grand opening in Hyannis

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – Behavioral Health Network’s Hyannis Medication Addiction Treatment Program grand opening is happening next Friday, October 3rd.

The address is 261 North Street, Hyannis with the event happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Springfield-based BHN announced earlier this year it was assuming operations of a half-dozen substance abuse disorder programs from national addiction treatment program provider BrightView.

Community organizations are being invited to host a table to share resources, connect with attendees, and show support for recovery in the region.

BHN’s program offers tailored treatment options for opioid and alcohol use disorders, including methadone, Vivitrol, and injectable/sublingual buprenorphine (Sublocade and Brixadi), combined with counseling for lasting recovery.

To RSVP, click here.