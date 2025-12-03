You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Book vending machine added to Sandwich school

December 3, 2025

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Elementary Parent Teacher Association has announced that one of its schools is now benefiting from a vending machine that dispenses books.

Oak Ridge Elementary students are gaining access to the Book Nook, and although the price tag was nearly $15,000, the Sandwich PTA says no general fundraising dollars were necessary, thanks to Scholastic Rewards earned through book fairs and monthly flyer orders.

The Scholastic points program also helped them to stock the machine, supporting essential book access for all students.

Students can earn special gold tokens celebrating positive behavior, academic growth, attendance, and other achievements.

The Sandwich Elementary PTA says they hope the Book Nook will strengthen school culture, boost engagement, and encourage students to cheer one another on. They said, “We are most excited to watch the smiles, the book discoveries, and the pride that comes from choosing a new story to take home.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

