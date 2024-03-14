Osterville Village Library Debuts A New Way To Borrow Books

OSTERVILLE – The Osterville Village Library is bringing something completely new to Cape Cod.

If you’ve seen a Redbox kiosk outside a retail establishment, you know how this works. It’s called the AutoLend Library, it’s a large box outside of the library which features an order screen. But unlike RedBox, AutoLend dispenses books.

According to Executive Director Cyndy Cotton, the service will provide the community with round-the-clock access to a wide range of library materials. You can listen to our interview with Cotton about AutoLend by clicking the media player above.

The machine can be used by anyone who has a valid CLAMS card; CLAMS is the Cape Libraries Automated Materials Sharing program which is accessible throughout Cape Cod and the Islands.