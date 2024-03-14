You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Osterville Village Library Debuts A New Way To Borrow Books

Osterville Village Library Debuts A New Way To Borrow Books

March 14, 2024

 

OSTERVILLE – The Osterville Village Library is bringing something completely new to Cape Cod.

If you’ve seen a Redbox kiosk outside a retail establishment, you know how this works. It’s called the AutoLend Library, it’s a large box outside of the library which features an order screen. But unlike RedBox, AutoLend dispenses books.

According to Executive Director Cyndy Cotton, the service will provide the community with round-the-clock access to a wide range of library materials. You can listen to our interview with Cotton about AutoLend by clicking the media player above.

The machine can be used by anyone who has a valid CLAMS card; CLAMS is the Cape Libraries Automated Materials Sharing program which is accessible throughout Cape Cod and the Islands.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 