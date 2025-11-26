Bourne is documenting the history of its recreational areas

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOURNE – The Bourne Recreation Committee has announced a new initiative called the Memorial Research Program, which focuses on four important community spaces.

These are the Clark, Keith, Chester and Pocasset Recreation Areas. The initiative grew out of the Town’s recent Recreation Feasibility Study of the four areas.

The town is partnering with consultant Priscilla Merritt, who previously led the Town of Barnstable’s Veterans Memorial Stones Project.

The Town of Bourne says it is “undertaking a thoughtful process to identify, document, and research all memorials within these parks including monuments, plaques, benches, fields, and other commemorative features. Each memorial represents a piece of Bourne’s history and the lives of those who have contributed to our community’s character and spirit.”

The project’s goal is to create a publicly accessible, comprehensive online database that preserves, celebrates and shares these histories. The Town invites the public to share any information they may have about the names or memorials located within these four recreation areas, including family stories, historical context, photos, and dedication programs.

To contribute information, visit the Town of Bourne website.