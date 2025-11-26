You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Bourne is documenting the history of its recreational areas

Bourne is documenting the history of its recreational areas

November 26, 2025

Image from Town of Bourne

BOURNE – The Bourne Recreation Committee has announced a new initiative called the Memorial Research Program, which focuses on four important community spaces.

These are the Clark, Keith, Chester and Pocasset Recreation Areas. The initiative grew out of the Town’s recent Recreation Feasibility Study of the four areas. 

The town is partnering with consultant Priscilla Merritt, who previously led the Town of Barnstable’s Veterans Memorial Stones Project.

The Town of Bourne says it is “undertaking a thoughtful process to identify, document, and research all memorials within these parks including monuments, plaques, benches, fields, and other commemorative features. Each memorial represents a piece of Bourne’s history and the lives of those who have contributed to our community’s character and spirit.”

The project’s goal is to create a publicly accessible, comprehensive online database that preserves, celebrates and shares these histories. The Town invites the public to share any information they may have about the names or memorials located within these four recreation areas, including family stories, historical context, photos, and dedication programs.

To contribute information, visit the Town of Bourne website.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


