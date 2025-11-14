You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Air cancels new route between New Bedford and Boston

November 14, 2025

NEW BEDFORD – After less than two months of running flights, Cape Air has discontinued its new route between Boston Logan Airport and New Bedford.

The service was launched at the end of September.

Cape Air says the current demand levels do not support continued operation, and the decision was also connected to a directive by the Federal Aviation Administration to reduce service at major U.S. airports during the federal government shutdown, which ended on Wednesday. 

The company said the decision was not made lightly, and that it remains deeply committed to serving Greater New Bedford. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

