Cape and Islands the only part of Massachusetts currently experiencing drought conditions

HYANNIS – Significant drought conditions are being declared by the state of Massachusetts for Cape Cod.

The Island of Nantucket is listed in a mild drought. The drought status for the rest of the commonwealth is currently normal.

According to the Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary, observed groundwater levels have begun to decline once more in the Cape Cod region.

Due to a lack of precipitation and prolonged high temperatures, the risk for outdoor fires has elevated. The state says these weather conditions have resulted in drier soil and reduced water levels in rivers, streams, and ponds, which have impacted fish passage.

Officials say water usage restrictions will continue to be required.