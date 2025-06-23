Cape Cod Bracelet sales moved to exclusively online

DENNIS – The makers of the famous Cape Cod Bracelet are making a change.

Eden Hand Arts in Dennis had been using a ticket system to allow customers inside the shop, in response to the high demand for the product.

The store said they listened to customer feedback on the “intense dislike” of the ticketing system, so they are now selling the bracelets on the website Etsy. Starting July 2nd, that will be the only place to buy Eden Hand Arts jewelry.

The store on Route 6A will be open for pottery and other art, but not jewelry. A ticket will still be required for at least this summer to go inside, because they are in a residential area with “very limited parking”.

There are more details on the Facebook post from Eden Hand Arts earlier this month.

