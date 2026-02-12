Cape Cod Commission OK’s new Wychmere Hotel project

HARWICH – The Cape Cod Commission has approved a redevelopment proposal for the Wychmere Hotel in Harwich Port.

The hotel has been working on this plan for several years.

The Cape Cod Commission says it conducted a public hearing of the latest proposed Wychmere Hotel redevelopment on February 5th, and approved the project with 12 votes in favor and 2 votes against.

The proposal was submitted by Wychmere Harbor Real Estate, LLC, and was previously reviewed and voted favorably on by the Cape Cod Commission’s DRI Subcommittee through a series of meetings in December and January.

The Cape Cod Commission says the proposal includes multiple transportation and safety enhancements, will modernize critical infrastructure, fortify coastal resiliency, and improve public environmental benefits not only at the Snow Inn site, but the surrounding neighborhood as well.

In particular, the wastewater and stormwater improvements will improve water quality in Wychmere Harbor and the Merkel Beach Dune.

The project is also expected to support Wychmere’s long-standing role as an economic anchor for Harwich Port’s tourism and hospitality sector by creating about a hundred new jobs.

“We appreciate the thorough process undertaken by the Cape Cod Commission, as well as the participation and thoughtful input of individuals who spoke both for and against the project,” said Stephen Cullen on behalf of Wychmere Harbor Real Estate, LLC.