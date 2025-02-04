Cape Cod Mall Cinema Space Gets Ready for Bill Hanney Move In

HYANNIS – The former Cape Cod Mall Regal Cinema’s space will have its next tenant in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” this summer.

Local entertainment operator Bill Hanney has applied for a license to show films at some of the 12 screens in the following weeks, with a permit request for some time between May and July to show “The Shark is Broken,” a stage comedy about the behind-the-scenes production of the 1975 hit.

Regal Cinema’s shows its last film this past Thursday.

Hanney says they have signed a 40-year lease with Simon Properties and are planning features including a Broadway-style theater space for live productions, comedy shows and more alongside traditional cinemas.

