Cape Cod Mall Cinema Space Gets Ready for Bill Hanney Move In

February 4, 2025

Bill Hanney

HYANNIS – The former Cape Cod Mall Regal Cinema’s space will have its next tenant in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” this summer.

Local entertainment operator Bill Hanney has applied for a license to show films at some of the 12 screens in the following weeks, with a permit request for some time between May and July to show “The Shark is Broken,” a stage comedy about the behind-the-scenes production of the 1975 hit.

Regal Cinema’s shows its last film this past Thursday. 

Hanney says they have signed a 40-year lease with Simon Properties and are planning features including a Broadway-style theater space for live productions, comedy shows and more alongside traditional cinemas.

More on Bill Hanney's proposed entertainment space for the Cape Cod Mall can be found in his interview with CapeCod.com here

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


