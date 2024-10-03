You are here: Home / NewsCenter / From Movie Theater to Entertainment Experience – Bill Haney on a New Future for Cape Cod Mall

From Movie Theater to Entertainment Experience – Bill Haney on a New Future for Cape Cod Mall

October 3, 2024

A teaser for this weekend’s Sunday Journal! Come next spring, the Regal Cinemas in the Cape Cod Mall will be moving out as Bill Haney’s Entertainment Experience gets work underway on a new movie and performance space.

Haney says they have signed a 40-year lease with Simon Properties and are planning features including a theater space for major live productions, comedy shows and more alongside traditional cinemas.

Construction could begin as soon as this fall.

Tune in to Sunday Journal this Sunday morning at 6 am or head to CapeCod.com Friday for the full interview with Haney.

