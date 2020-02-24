Chatham DPW to Meet With National Grid Over Gas Line Mistake

Chatham – Due to incorrectly installed gas lines on the West Chatham Roadway Project, road work may be put on hold until the fall.

In the meantime, town officials are meeting with National Grid to deal with the issue.

The delay may mean that the project will be delayed a year beyond the December 2022 completion date.

The original estimate time of completion for the project was spring 2021.

The lines were not buried deep enough to meet the 36 inche requirement in certain places like Barn Hill Road and George Ryder Road.

Tom Temple, Chatham Department of Public Works Director, said that a meeting has been set up with the National Grid to examine the job site on Tuesday.

“It’s my understanding that since I’ve last spoke with them, that they’ve submitted an application with District 5 for re-laying the gas main. We’re going to be walking the site to take a look at what they’re proposing,” said Temple.

Temple said that he anticipates National Grid finalizing their forms soon as the construction plan is finished.

“I’m assuming they’re looking to start work out there sooner rather than later. I know they’ve had Dig Safe marked out there, so they should be all set on that end of things. We might be getting closer to actually starting on the re-lay out there.”

Meanwhile, companies have been out in the area moving their utilities lines to new poles. OpenCape has finished their necessary work, while Comcast and Verizon still have time left before their transfer is complete.

Temple said that this is the off-season for utility work, with most contractors not usually beginning work until April.

Temple said the priority right now is getting the gas company to re-do the section of line that does not have sufficient cover.

While there is not a set completion schedule yet, Temple warns that it could take anywhere from 4 to 6 months to re-lay and test the new gas main.

Crossovers and services that need to be set up before the new line can be turned on also will take some time, though the town said that it will keep residents updated.

“There’s quite a bit of stuff to do out there to rebuilding all of this,” said Temple.