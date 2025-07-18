You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Chatham running municipal classes later on this year

July 18, 2025

CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025 Municipal Academy.

The nine-session program is designed to provide residents with a deeper understanding of how local government operates.

The academy will run on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. starting on September 3rd.

Participation is limited to just a dozen residents age 18 and over. Applications should be completed early. 

The Municipal Academy will offer a unique opportunity for community members to engage with staff, explore town departments, and gain insight into the work being done in Chatham. 

“Chatham’s Municipal Academy is a great way for residents to learn more about the services and operations that support our Town,” said Town Manager Jill Goldsmith. “We hope this program will inspire greater civic engagement and foster stronger connections between the Town and our community members.”

